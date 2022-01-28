NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion and a PE ratio of -45.28.
NatWest Group Company Profile
