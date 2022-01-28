NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion and a PE ratio of -45.28.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

