Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.07

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.07 and traded as low as $9.45. Natuzzi shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 12,986 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $123.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.68.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natuzzi by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

