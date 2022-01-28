Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.72 Million Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $65,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,442,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,481,000 after buying an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 83.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 439,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 200,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 231.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,461,000 after buying an additional 174,341 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $172.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.21 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.20.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.