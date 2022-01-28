Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,252 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

