Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.19 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,454,000 after buying an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,137,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,685,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,414,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,850,000 after buying an additional 52,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after purchasing an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,650,000 after purchasing an additional 35,040 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LHX stock opened at $216.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.70 and a 1-year high of $246.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.77.

In other news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

