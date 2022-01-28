Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

AMAT stock opened at $130.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.07 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

