Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 290 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 37,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.03, for a total transaction of $462,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,013,525. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $303.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.06. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.77 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

