National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $385-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.03 million.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $47.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.15.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 270.01%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $1,002,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 61.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

