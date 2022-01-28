National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NGG. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.11) to GBX 1,105 ($14.91) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $873.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $73.31 on Monday. National Grid has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $74.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in National Grid in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Grid by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

