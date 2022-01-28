National Bank Financial Increases AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ATGFF. TD Securities lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.06.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

