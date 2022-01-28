National Bank Financial Comments on Docebo Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:DCB)

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Docebo in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$34.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.29 million.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.