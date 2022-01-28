Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Trading Up 33.3%

Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) was up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the provision of research, development and manufacture of products and services. It offers CFQD quantum dots, HEATWAVE quantum dots, and VIVODOTS nanoparticles. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and United States of America.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.