Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 257,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 102,316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.63. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 175.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

