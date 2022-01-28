Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 310.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $99.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.65. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

