Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 622 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 47.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $900,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the third quarter worth $438,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ALEX opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALEX shares. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

