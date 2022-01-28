Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,717,000 after buying an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,908,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 62.3% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after buying an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNC stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Tennant has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

