Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,739 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,448 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATGE opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -407.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

