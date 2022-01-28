Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYMT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 118.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

