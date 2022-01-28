Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZB. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter valued at $244,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $33.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 53,124 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,889,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,444 shares of company stock worth $7,230,892 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

