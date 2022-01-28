Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as high as $32.95 and last traded at $32.72, with a volume of 5283 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 559,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,974,000 after acquiring an additional 240,073 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 646,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 189,331 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 606,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 364,869 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 226,952 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.93.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -18.59%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

