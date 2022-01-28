Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 66281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 104.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $29.43.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 49.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 981,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile (NYSE:MPLX)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

