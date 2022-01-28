Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) COO Sells $1,860,734.70 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. 14,031,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,765,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

