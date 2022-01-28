Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) COO Sells $1,860,734.70 in Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.80. 14,031,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,765,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $106.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
