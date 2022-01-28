Morgan Stanley Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $18.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $13.45 on Monday. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $609,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

