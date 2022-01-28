Morgan Stanley Increases Stride (NYSE:LRN) Price Target to $36.00

Stride (NYSE:LRN) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Stride stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.37. Stride has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $409.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.23 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 107.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 63.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the second quarter worth about $856,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

