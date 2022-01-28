Morgan Stanley Cuts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $65.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Alcoa stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $48.49.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

