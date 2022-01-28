Morgan Stanley Boosts BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target to CHF 5

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from CHF 4 to CHF 5 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BELIMO presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $296.75.

Shares of BELIMO stock opened at $500.26 on Tuesday. BELIMO has a 52-week low of $400.00 and a 52-week high of $7,916.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $548.03 and a 200 day moving average of $524.31.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

