Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Socorro Asset Management LP

Socorro Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 2.6% of Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Socorro Asset Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% in the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 22.6% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 212,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 39,151 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.08. 1,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,331. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $262.88 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.54. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.27.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.