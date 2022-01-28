Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.12. 12,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,091. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $80.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

