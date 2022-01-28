Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. Moncler has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

