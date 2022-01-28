Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MONRY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Moncler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of MONRY stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.16. Moncler has a 52 week low of $56.25 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

