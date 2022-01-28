Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,000 shares, an increase of 1,081.0% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MOLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molecular Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.12. Molecular Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.04.

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Molecular Partners will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

