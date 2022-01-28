MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) PT Lowered to $205.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $15,537,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

