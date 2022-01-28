MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.32-2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.12 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Shares of MKSI opened at $144.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $138.70 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

