MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 815,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,058,000 after acquiring an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $145.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

