Mizuho Trims Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Target Price to $150.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $146.41.

Shares of FIS opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $101.79 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average is $121.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.25, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

