Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

