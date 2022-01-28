Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.
Shares of MFG stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 38,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
About Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.