Mizuho Cuts Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $185.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

Shares of PCTY opened at $182.99 on Friday. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $154.26 and a 1-year high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.94 and a 200 day moving average of $248.57.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 128,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.58, for a total transaction of $35,653,763.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,932 shares of company stock worth $40,243,519. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

