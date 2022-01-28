Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.43. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.84 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

