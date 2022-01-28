Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $3.21 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of CyberArk Software worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 730,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,365,000 after buying an additional 94,981 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.00.

CYBR stock opened at $127.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.94. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.03 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.