Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,457 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8,388.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 630,653 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $39.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Avnet news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

