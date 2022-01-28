Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $476,734,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLVT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLVT opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $14.99 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -96.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

