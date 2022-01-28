Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 11,500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.58. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on NTR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.