Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 31.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,368 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,230,000 after buying an additional 1,107,547 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 7,932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,284,000 after purchasing an additional 437,750 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,983,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,084,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,118,000 after purchasing an additional 979,536 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,348,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1 year low of $36.52 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

