Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 956 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Aramark by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 307,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE ARMK opened at $32.95 on Friday. Aramark has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.14 and a beta of 1.97.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. Aramark’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

