Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.34

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.34 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.90). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 63.90 ($0.86), with a volume of 2,043,566 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.24) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 78 ($1.05) to GBX 79 ($1.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.24) price target on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.34. The company has a market capitalization of £905.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

In other news, insider Derek Mapp bought 14,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £9,620.65 ($12,979.83).

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

