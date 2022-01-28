Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $15.56. Mitek Systems shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 5,676 shares changing hands.

The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MITK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mitek Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $713.52 million, a PE ratio of 79.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

