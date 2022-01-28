Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.57 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $10.68 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $61.49 or 0.00166620 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00048669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,458.65 or 0.06662272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,909.61 or 1.00015097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00051900 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 173,673 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

