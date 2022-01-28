Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.30

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 5593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

MIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 40.72%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.