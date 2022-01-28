Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) Short Interest Update

Minerva Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:UTRS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a decline of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 186,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UTRS stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.57. Minerva Surgical has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Minerva Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif.

