Mina Trading 32.6% Lower Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded down 32.6% against the dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00005975 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $793.82 million and approximately $30.46 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.71 or 0.06413038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,728.73 or 0.99860683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 361,194,735 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars.

