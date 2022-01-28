Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 22.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

NASDAQ MSBI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. 2,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,355. The company has a market capitalization of $593.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.49%.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $353,997 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

